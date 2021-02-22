Advertisement

Gov. Edwards releases statement on Pres. Biden’s reduction in non-federal cost share for Hurricane Laura

(AP)
By Mike Steele
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by GOHSEP:

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has received notice that President Joseph R. Biden has ordered the federal share for Public Assistance related to Hurricane Laura, including direct federal assistance, to be increased to 90 percent of the total eligible costs, except for assistance previously authorized at 100 percent.

Under Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines, Louisiana typically qualifies for a 75/25 federal-state cost share for a disaster — meaning the federal government would reimburse the state for 75% of the cost for repairing public buildings, roads or other specific infrastructure items.

“I’m very thankful to Pres. Biden and his administration for increasing federal assistance to our state. This has been a difficult 12-month period for many people in Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura, several other weather emergencies, including the ongoing response to winter weather, and due to COVID-19. By increasing the federal cost share to 90 percent, President Biden has lessened the impact to our state and local government budgets for the emergency response and recovery work following Hurricane Laura and will improve our ability to protect our citizens.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 GOHSEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil advisories for Cenla
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information
Multiple people are dead after someone opened fire at at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the 6900...
JPSO: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

The City of Alexandria remains under a boil advisory. However, Mayor Jeff Hall says the city is...
City of Alexandria still advising residents to conserve water
What remains of Revelation Ministry in Pineville after a fire on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Faith through fire: Pineville church burns down Sunday
A look at water conservation efforts in Alexandria
Pineville church burns down Sunday