LHSAA releases boys’ basketball playoff brackets

Louisiana (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 boys’ basketball playoff brackets.

Listed below are the Central Louisiana teams that made the playoffs, and you can click each tab for the full bracket.

The home teams are listed second.

#29 Chalmette vs #7 Alexandria

#22 Tioga vs #11 Edna Karr

#26 Buckeye vs #7 South Beauregard

#23 Northwest vs #10 Marksville

#24 Avoyelles Public Charter vs #9 Morris Jeff Community

#30 Pickering vs #3 Many

#18 Avoyelles vs #15 Jonesboro-Hodge

#25 North Caddo vs #8 Rapides

#21 Delta Charter vs #12 Block

#7 Northwood-Lena advances to regional round with a first-round bye

#1 Anacoco advances to regional round with a first-round bye

#8 Pitkin advances to regional round with a first-round bye

#6 Fairview advances to regional round with a first-round bye

#2 Simsboro advances to regional round with a first-round bye

#18 Singer vs #15 Elizabeth

#16 Georgetown vs #1 Simpson

#13 Atlanta vs #4 Hornbeck

#15 Hicks vs #2 Pheonix

#13 Houma Christian vs #4 Holy Savior Menard

#5 Grace Christian vs #4 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville

