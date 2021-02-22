Advertisement

LHSAA releases boys’ basketball playoff brackets

Source: KALB
Source: KALB(KALB)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Louisiana (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 boys’ basketball playoff brackets.

Listed below are the Central Louisiana teams that made the playoffs, and you can click each tab for the full bracket.

The home teams are listed second.

CLASS 5A

  • #29 Chalmette vs #7 Alexandria

CLASS 4A

  • #22 Tioga vs #11 Edna Karr

CLASS 3A

  • #26 Buckeye vs #7 South Beauregard
  • #23 Northwest vs #10 Marksville

CLASS 2A

  • #24 Avoyelles Public Charter vs #9 Morris Jeff Community
  • #30 Pickering vs #3 Many
  • #18 Avoyelles vs #15 Jonesboro-Hodge
  • #25 North Caddo vs #8 Rapides

CLASS 1A

  • #21 Delta Charter vs #12 Block
  • #7 Northwood-Lena advances to regional round with a first-round bye

CLASS B

  • #1 Anacoco advances to regional round with a first-round bye
  • #8 Pitkin advances to regional round with a first-round bye
  • #6 Fairview advances to regional round with a first-round bye
  • #2 Simsboro advances to regional round with a first-round bye
  • #18 Singer vs #15 Elizabeth

CLASS C

  • #16 Georgetown vs #1 Simpson
  • #13 Atlanta vs #4 Hornbeck
  • #15 Hicks vs #2 Pheonix

DIVISION III

  • #13 Houma Christian vs #4 Holy Savior Menard

DIVISION V

  • #5 Grace Christian vs #4 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville

