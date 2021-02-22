Louisiana, France renew educational, professional agreement

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Officials from France and Louisiana have renewed an agreement to collaborate on educational and professional initiatives.

The state said in a news release Monday that Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, French Consul General Vincent Sciama, and representatives from the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana and the state Department of Education re-signed the agreement.

It was first signed in 1968 and now extends through 2024.

The state says the accords support French immersion programs in Louisiana.

