Mayor Hall provides an update about the city’s water supply, plus how it’s affecting one local business owner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The City of Alexandria remains under a boil advisory. However, Mayor Jeff Hall says the city is making progress, but currently, hospitals are his biggest concern.

“They are operational, but the boil advisory, that’s problematic for giving full services.” Mayor Hall said. “We want to get them up as soon as possible.”

The low water pressure also continues to impact a handful of local businesses. Metro Car Wash made a Facebook post saying they’ll be closed on Feb. 21.

“We’ve just been hearing that the hospitals are low on water pressure,” Eddie Nelson, the owner of Metro Car Wash, said. “The City of Alexandria asked us to conserve water, so that’s what we’re doing to try and help the hospitals.”

Nelson says they plan to reopen their water services as soon as the city gives them the green light.

