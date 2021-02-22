Advertisement

NFL raises salary cap for 2021 season

The field during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in New Orleans.(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are reportedly way over the salary cap for 2021, but the NFL appears to have given the team a little relief.

The floor for the salary cap is $180 million this upcoming season. The ceiling could be around $188 million.

The Saints will also carry over $4.1 million from the 2020 season.

Mickey Loomis has already made some moves to alleviate some pressure on the Saints bloated cap.

Saints QB Drew Brees agreed to drop his salary for the 2021 season from $25 million to a little over $1 million. The move will save the Black and Gold $24 million in salary-cap space.

The team parted ways with guard Nick Easton. The move saves the Saints nearly $6 million.

