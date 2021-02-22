NFL raises salary cap for 2021 season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are reportedly way over the salary cap for 2021, but the NFL appears to have given the team a little relief.

The floor for the salary cap is $180 million this upcoming season. The ceiling could be around $188 million.

The NFL in a memo to teams has said the salary cap floor has been increased from $175 million to $180 million after talks with the NFLPA. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 18, 2021

The Saints will also carry over $4.1 million from the 2020 season.

A look at the salary cap carryover for 2021: pic.twitter.com/Q5JELBem2u — NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 19, 2021

Mickey Loomis has already made some moves to alleviate some pressure on the Saints bloated cap.

Saints QB Drew Brees agreed to drop his salary for the 2021 season from $25 million to a little over $1 million. The move will save the Black and Gold $24 million in salary-cap space.

The team parted ways with guard Nick Easton. The move saves the Saints nearly $6 million.

