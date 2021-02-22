Northwestern State Athletics receives two significant gifts toward Sports Performance Center

The following was released to us by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State secured two significant gifts toward its Sports Performance Center project, director of athletics Greg Burke announced Monday.

Ken and Frannie Odom made a $100,000 donation to the Demons Unlimited Foundation dedicated to the 11,600 square foot strength and conditioning annex to the NSU Athletic Fieldhouse.

“This gift from Ken and Frannie Odom exemplifies their continuing generosity and support for the university,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio. “The contribution from the Odoms will have a meaningful positive impact on Northwestern for years to come. We are deeply grateful to them for this major gift and their long-standing dedication to NSU.”

NSU also received another $100,000 gift within the past week from a donor who wished to remain anonymous.

The Demons Unlimited Foundation is the private fundraising arm of NSU Athletics which generates funding for facility improvement, athletics scholarships, salary stipends and other measures to ensure maximum competitiveness for each of NSU’s 14 Division I teams.

“NSU Athletics is appreciative of the generous contributions from Ken and Frannie, as well as the anonymous donor, which reflect growing momentum for the Sports Performance Center project,” said Burke, who indicated additional announcements regarding support for the project were on the horizon. “The Odom’s support of the Demons Unlimited Foundation annual fund in recent years has impacted all 14 of NSU’s teams in the same way that the Sports Performance Center project will be a ‘game changer’ for each of those sports.”

A rendering of the Sports Performance Center, which will be added on to the Athletics Fieldhouse. (Source: Northwestern State University)

The sprawling strength and conditioning facility, which will be constructed on the back end of the Athletic Fieldhouse, will include a new weight room with space for more than 100 student-athletes, a 25-foot artificial turf pad, a new nutrition center, student-athlete lounge area and offices for the strength staff.

The second phase of the project will convert the current weight room into a high-tech rehabilitation center along with other sports medicine upgrades.

The third phase will be the renovation of the current “Eugene Christmas Training Room.”

Ken Odom, a 1972 NSU graduate, is a Sarepta native and the retired CEO of Aeropres, a Specialty Chemical and Gas Processing Company based in Shreveport. Several members of the Odom family, including Ken’s son, Kevin, hold degrees from NSU.

“NSU has been such a large part of my family’s life from education to sports that giving back just feels like the right thing to do. Frannie and I are hoping that our contribution will inspire others to follow suit and help make this important project a reality in the near future,” Odom said.

Contributions can be made directly to the Sports Performance Center project by clicking here.

