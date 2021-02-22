State Fair Classic Spring Game Location & Date Changed

DALLAS, Tx (State Fair) – February 22, 2021 – The State Fair Classic, a time-honored football tradition between Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University, typically held at Cotton Bowl Stadium during the State Fair of Texas each fall, was postponed to February 27, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas. Now, due to the recent winter weather crisis in Texas and the time required to assess the impact of the storm to Cotton Bowl Stadium and what is needed to get the stadium game ready, the schools, ALW Entertainment, Fair Park, and the State Fair of Texas have made the difficult, yet prudent decision to move the event from Fair Park. The 2021 State Fair Classic Spring Game will now kick-off at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

“Unfortunately, due to the impacts of the recent inclement weather and the time required to assess what is needed to get Cotton Bowl Stadium ready, we collectively agreed with the State Fair of Texas and the promoter that the prudent decision is to move the event,” says Peter Sullivan, general manager of Fair Park. “We look forward to hosting this great event again in the future.”

All previously purchased game tickets will be honored and tickets are still available for the 2021 State Fair Classic Spring Game, now being held on March 13, 2021 at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Tickets can be purchased at all outlets including Catfish Floyds, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que, ticketmaster.com, TM locations, and Williams Chicken locations. Get more information on State Fair Classic events at StateFairClassicFootball.com.

The State Fair Classic has been played on the grounds of the State Fair of Texas since the 1920s and between these two teams – the Grambling State University Tigers and Prairie View A&M University Panthers – since the 1980s. However, like most Texans, Fair Park and Cotton Bowl Stadium are still assessing the potential impacts from the recent winter weather crisis we all faced this past week and do not feel it is wise to host the game at this time. We look forward to continuing the tradition of the State Fair Classic football game during the State Fair of Texas at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park this coming fall.

“We are disappointed the State Fair Classic Spring Game is unable to be played in Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park this coming weekend but are happy to see the game will continue to be played in DFW,” said Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas. “Held for nearly a century, this game is a time-honored tradition at the State Fair of Texas, and we look forward to it returning in its grandeur to Cotton Bowl Stadium this fall.”

A showdown for the ages, the game itself is known to only be half of the entertainment. Another highlight of the event is the “battle of the bands” – the halftime faceoff between the school’s marching bands in an impressive showing of the masterful musicians and talent at both schools. For this game, however, the bands will be unable to perform due to COVID-19 safety protocols. In lieu of this, there will be a halftime show featuring Dru Hill – an American R&B group known for soul, hip hop soul, and gospel music.

Due to COVID-19, the spring game will be at a limited capacity of 25,000 guests. The schools are urging fans to arrive early to make sure there is plenty of time to go through security and reminding fans of the clear bag policy in effect for Globe Life Park. Fans are asked to do their part to help ensure the environment is as safe as possible for everyone. All fans are required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth for the duration of the event, unless actively eating or drinking. In addition, guests should maintain social distancing, putting six feet between themselves and other parties, and wash their hands and use hand sanitizer regularly. Fans who are not feeling well or may have been in close contact with someone they suspect may be infected with COVID-19 should stay home and contact their doctor. Guests are encouraged to review guidelines at StateFairClassicFootball.com prior to arriving.

Saturday, March 13th, 2021

State Fair Classic Spring Game

Globe Life Park

1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011

2:45 p.m. – Pre-Game National Anthem Performance

Gospel Recording Artist Marvin Sapp

Halftime Concert

National Recording Artist Dru Hill featuring Sisqo

For more information visit StateFairClassicFootball.com.

The regularly scheduled 2021 State Fair Classic between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Prairie View A&M University Panthers is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021 in Cotton Bowl Stadium during Opening Weekend of the 2021 State Fair of Texas. The 2021 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run Friday, September 24 through Sunday, October 17 in historic Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

