Surviving the Storm
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Severe storms can strike any day of the year in Louisiana thanks to our ever-changing weather pattern. However, fall and spring both bring particularly active periods in Central Louisiana. Our First Alert Storm Team gives you the important weather information you need to know this spring so you and your family can be prepared for surviving the storm.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.