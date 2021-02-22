Advertisement

Warriors dedicate their baseball field to Head Coach Josh Brown

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After leading the Grace Christian Warriors to 19 consecutive winning seasons and a 2017 State Championship, the school held a ceremony to dedicate their home field to head baseball coach Josh Brown.

“It’s a huge honor and I feel blessed,” Brown said. “It just goes to show you the type of players and coaches I have because I wouldn’t be here without guys like that buying into what I wanted to do with it.”

