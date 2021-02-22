Wildcats prepare for ‘Battle of the Border Claw’ game

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcat football team gets their first chance at action against their rival East Texas Baptist.

“You shouldn’t have to say much during rivalry week,” head coach Drew Maddox said. “If you’re an athlete or competitor, your excitement should already be there.”

The two teams have played for the ‘Border Claw’ trophy since 2008. LC leads the series 6-5, but those five losses have come in the last five seasons.

“You could lose the rest of the games this season but if you beat ETBU, you’ll be the one that brought the claw back,” Maddox said. “I told that if they want to have a legacy, win this game.”

The last time the Wildcats raised the claw was 2014, which also happened to be Maddox’s senior season as a player. So, you could say that this game is personal.

Maddox, however, has experience not only playing in the game but also coaching in it He served as an assistant coach with LC right after his playing days.

“I’ll be whatever they need me to be,” Maddox said. “If I need to hip bump somebody because of a big play, I’ll do that. If I need to sit there stoically and not say anything, I’ll do that as well. It’s really just getting a feel for what your team needs at that moment.”

Regardless of who the opponent is, Maddox is confident that his team is ready for the chance to play.

“These guys are hungry,” Maddox said. “They want to win. They want to compete. I don’t think they care who it really is. They just want to get out and compete. It’s been since November of 2019 that these guys have played. I don’t know how long that is, but that’s a long time for football players.”

It will be 458 days come Saturday afternoon since the Wildcats have played. Their last opponent – the ETBU Tigers.

Kick-off for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Wildcat Field.

