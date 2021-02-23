BBB warns of scams during the Healthcare.gov open enrollment period

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Now that the Biden Administration has opened a special open enrollment period for health insurance through healthcare.gov, the BBB says scammers will be taking advantage.

Jo-Ann Deal says if you get an unsolicited call from someone trying to help you with your health insurance, you should hang up and do your own research to see if they’re a real vendor and if you would like to use their services. Don’t give out personal information over the phone.

“There are three particular types of scams that are happening. Scammers are allegedly contacting you to put you into a better program,” explains Deal. “Another common thing that they will do is they will claim that your Medicare will be discontinued if you didn’t re-enroll and re-enter […] and lastly some people will call themselves navigators or assistors and they will try to charge you for helping you to make decisions.”

She says if someone offers a free gift or free health screening, be wary.

“Medicare says that vendors can not call you directly that’s why it’s so important that you protect the service you have by not calling vendors that you are not aware of,” says Deal. “The reason why they send out the postcards and make the phone calls is so that you return the call, if you return the call then they can market to you.”

Deal says the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is a good resource for anyone with questions. You can call them at (225) 342-5301 or 1-800-259-5300.

You can contact the BBB for help researching the validity of a caller at their new number, (318) 797-1330.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.