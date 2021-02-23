Advertisement

Bunkie Fire Department, among others, assisted in putting out Shreveport fire

Two vacant dwellings were destroyed in a blaze on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 23. The cause of the fire is under investigation.(Christian Piekos)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called to put out a fire in the Highland neighborhood on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The call came in just before 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Jordan Street. That’s in the same block of Woody’s Home for Veterans. The first crew to get on the scene arrived within three minutes.

At the scene, crews found two vacant homes on fire. A second alarm was called. In total, 75 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze. A total of 25 fire units were on hand, including five south Louisiana fire tankers.

Crews from St. Tammany Parish, Lafourche Parish, West Feliciana Parish Fire Protection, and Bunkie Fire Department were on the scene to assist, according to Shreveport Fire Department Chief Scott Wolverton. The fire hydrants on the street, which would be normally used to fight the fire, do not currently have enough pressure due to the severe winter weather that passed through the area the week of Feb. 15.

“I can’t say enough good things about these guys up here helping us,” Wolverton said.

One home was saved, according to Wolverton. Crews were working to keep the fire from spreading and to get it completely extinguished.

There is no report of anyone inside either dwelling at the time of the fire, according to Wolverton. The houses did not have utilities.

According to Wolverton, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire investigators will work to determine how the fire started.

