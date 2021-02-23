City of Alexandria still advising residents to conserve water

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Last week’s winter storms caused major water shortages in Alexandria, and utility crews are still working to restore the water pressure.

The City of Alexandria has slowly started to see improvements in its efforts to refill the storage tanks over the last several days. Despite water pressure improving in many homes and businesses, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said that the overall water pressure is still below its normal level.

“The city itself uses about 10 million gallons a day, and we have a pretty sizeable system,” said Mayor Hall. “We are just about there when it comes to refilling the tanks.”

Alexandria’s Utility Director Michael Marcotte says the water system does remain fragile and needs time to build in the storage tanks which is why the city is advising everyone to minimize the water usage to speed up the process.

Alexandria residents are still advised to conserve water where they can. They are asked to keep showers short, only wash clothes in small loads, use paper plates to avoid using the dishwasher and avoid washing their car. Along with conserving water, residents have to keep in mind that Alexandria is still under a water boil advisory. Once the water pressure gets back to normal, the City of Alexandria will start testing the water quality which could take an extra 24 to 48 hours.

“We have to do 50 to 60 different samples from different areas of the system itself, and hopefully we’re going to be able to get good feedback. We hope to come off the boil advisory soon,” said Mayor Hall.

There is no set timetable for when the water boil advisory in the city will be lifted, but cases of water have been given out to residents who need it. GOHSEP has donated nearly 2,000 cases of water for the City of Alexandria over the last few days.

