Faith through fire: Pineville church burns down Sunday

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A large fire broke out off Hwy. 107 in Pineville Sunday night. It destroyed a building that has been in the community for decades. Around 5 p.m., the longtime business strip center on Messer Street caught fire. It was most recently a church and a clothing store.

“We were just getting ready to go in but God had blessed us. We weren’t on the inside when the fire started,” said Curtis Ray White, Pastor of Revelation Ministry, the church that called the building home.

The congregation from Revelation Ministry was actually getting ready to start their evening service when the fire started. White told KALB they lost 10 years’ worth of equipment and church supplies. But, along with that, more than a decade’s worth of memories.

“We really lost everything. A lot of memories,” said White.

White started the church more than a decade ago. He remodeled the former laundromat into a place of worship. Now he says they don’t know where to go.

“Even though I teach faith, losing this place in this particular spot, we have been here so long it’s kind of hard to leave it,” said White.

Next to the church was a clothing store called JC’s Clothing Store. KALB talked to the owner and he said he was able to get some stuff out, but he’s heartbroken. He said he just opened up that business two years ago.

The Pineville Fire Department tells KALB the fire is still under investigation.

