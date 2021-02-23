Hundreds in Concordia Parish still in the dark as crews work to restore power

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Hundreds in Northeast Louisiana are still living in the dark after last week’s winter storm.

According to Entergy’s website, there are 209 customers in Concordia Parish still without power as of Monday, Feb. 22. One woman said she hasn’t had lights in seven days.

“Seven days? Without power? I need my power just like everybody else,” Barbara White said.

White lives at the corner of Eighth St. and Maryland Ave. in Ferriday. She said she’s managed to survive thanks to her sister who lives across the street from her home and has a generator.

She said it’s been incredibly difficult on her entire family.

“Her husband is on oxygen. He has a little portable one he maintains, but my nephew has to run back and forth in his car to charge it up,” White said.

Their neighbor Donald Ray Brown said he never thought it’d get this bad.

“I’ve been here 61 years, and I’ve never seen nothing like it,” Brown said.

Brown said he thought he would be without power for no more than a day or two.

“The first couple of days, we thought we could make it through it because we knew they would cut the power back on, but they never restored the power and we’re still without power today,” Brown said.

Ferriday’s Mayor Roydell Turner said power crews are working night and day to restore service. As of Monday, he said electricity is right at 85% restored.

“They can’t skip from one area to the other area. They have a certain pattern that they have to go back. Once they go by that certain pattern, then they’ll restore everybody’s power back,” Turner said.

White said she will continue to pray that her power is cut back on soon.

“The main thing is to pray to the good lord above. Prayer is the best thing in the world. You have to pray,” White said.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.