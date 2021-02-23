Advertisement

Mexican president says Mexico doing better than US on virus

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico’s per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than one percent of its population.

López Obrador said Tuesday that comparing countries is in “bad taste,” but went on to say “the most powerful nation on Earth, our neighbor, did worse than us.”

The Mexican government’s “estimated” death toll from COVID-19 is now about 201,000. The United States death toll is around 500,000, but its population is 2.6 times larger.

Moreover, estimates of excess deaths in Mexico since the start of the pandemic suggest the COVID-19 toll is now well above 220,000. Mexico has administered about 1.7 million vaccine doses, while the U.S. has given 64 million shots.

López Obrador blamed rich countries for “hoarding” vaccines, calling that “totally unfair,” and said “the U.N. has to intervene.”

The Mexican leader invited Argentine President Alberto Fernández onstage at his daily morning press conference Tuesday, where the Argentine leader proposed that vaccine companies be forced to cede intellectual property rights and allow anyone to manufacture their shots.

“The idea is to propose at the G20 the need to declare COVID-19 vaccines as ‘global goods,’ so that they cede their intellectual property rights and all countries can freely produce them,” Fernández said.

Mexico is trying to beef up its supply of Pfizer vaccines with Russian and Chinese shots, and late Monday the country received its first shipment of 200,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines.

Mexico has had over 2 million test-confirmed coronavirus cases, but the low level of testing means the real number is probably several times that amount.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What remains of Revelation Ministry in Pineville after a fire on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Faith through fire: Pineville church burns down Sunday
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
Boil advisories for Cenla
Winter storm damage at Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill.
Louisiana’s largest nursery region suffers after winter storms
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information

Latest News

Temperatures in southern Texas last week plunged below freezing, causing the cold-blooded...
Cold stunned Texas sea turtles returned to Gulf of Mexico
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after California car crash
Xavier Becerra listens during a confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health and Human...
Pandemic first job for HHS pick Becerra but health agenda is broader
Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti poses on Monday, Jan. 15, 1988 in San Francisco in front of the...
Beat poet, publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
Texas cold stunned sea turtle released