REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tiger Woods was on his way to meet Drew Brees and other celebrities for a production shoot Tuesday when he was “seriously injured” in a car crash, according to Brett Baier with Fox News and Shelley Smith on ESPN.

NEW: Tiger Woods was on his way to meet Drew Brees and was running late, according to @BretBaier on FOX. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 23, 2021

Woods was reportedly headed to the golf course to shoot an Oprah Winfrey production where he was giving celebrities golf tips. Production was scheduled for 8 a.m. PST. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert was also supposed to be in attendance.

Woods was seriously injured when his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.

Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 a.m., and no other cars were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. He was alert as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the county Fire Department.

Images showed the SUV on its side, with its front end heavily damaged, just off the side of a road near a hillside. An ambulance took the 45-year-old to a hospital, authorities said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.