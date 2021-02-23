Advertisement

REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road...
A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.(Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tiger Woods was on his way to meet Drew Brees and other celebrities for a production shoot Tuesday when he was “seriously injured” in a car crash, according to Brett Baier with Fox News and Shelley Smith on ESPN.

Woods was reportedly headed to the golf course to shoot an Oprah Winfrey production where he was giving celebrities golf tips. Production was scheduled for 8 a.m. PST. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert was also supposed to be in attendance.

Woods was seriously injured when his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.

Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 a.m., and no other cars were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. He was alert as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the county Fire Department.

Images showed the SUV on its side, with its front end heavily damaged, just off the side of a road near a hillside. An ambulance took the 45-year-old to a hospital, authorities said.

