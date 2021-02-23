Advertisement

SWAC revises preseason All-SWAC team, adding another Jag to list

Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (8)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SWAC released a revised preseason All-SWAC team on Tuesday, Feb. 23, for the 2021 spring football season and the list now includes one more Jaguar.

Southern senior quarterback Ladarius Skelton has been named to the second team. Eight other players throughout the league who were not initially on the All-SWAC team have now been added.

In the initial release, senior running back Devon Benn and senior offensive guard Johnathan Bishop were both named to the first team.

Junior defensive lineman Jordan Lewis, senior linebacker Caleb Carter, junior cornerback Tamaurice Smith, and senior offensive tackle J’Atyre Carter all made the second team.

