Teen dies in 15-vehicle crash on old Miss. River Bridge on US 190, LSP says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a 13-year-old has died following a 15-vehicle crash on US 190 on the old Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz tells WAFB’s Austin Kemker the vehicle the teen was in was hit by a semi-truck.

Multiple cars were also hit by several semi-trucks, Scrantz says.

The crash scene stretches for about a quarter of a mile on the bridge.

Some of the other victims suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash, police say.

Authorities say some victims refused treatment and others were transferred to area hospitals.

Scrantz says state police do not have a timeline on how long it will take to clear the eastbound portion of the bridge, which remains closed at this time.

