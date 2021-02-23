Advertisement

The City of Alexandria begins water testing process; provides trash update

The City of Alexandria
The City of Alexandria(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria has started the water testing process on Tuesday.

The testing process will take a minimum of 24-48 hours or longer.

The current boil advisory remains in place until further notice, however, the city is no longer asking residents to limit their water use.

Also, due to excessive wait times at the transfer station caused by high volumes of household garbage being collected, the City’s Sanitation Department will continue to service residents until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There may be some areas where they are unable to complete collection, including portions of Acadian Village, Pecan Bayou and Cherokee Village.

Neighborhoods that will not be collected Tuesday include Martin Park, St. Andrews Links, Westwind and Good Earth. Any areas not collected Tuesday as scheduled will be collected on Wednesday.

