Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured

A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.(Source: KALB)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle ended up inside the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria Tuesday, Feb. 23 around 3 p.m.

The Alexandria Police Department doesn’t have much information on the incident because an officer was still working on the report.

However, we have been told an employee had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. APD says the driver was not cited.

The accident is still under investigation.

