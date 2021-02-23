Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle ended up inside the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria Tuesday, Feb. 23 around 3 p.m.

The Alexandria Police Department doesn’t have much information on the incident because an officer was still working on the report.

However, we have been told an employee had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. APD says the driver was not cited.

The accident is still under investigation.

