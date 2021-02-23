Advertisement

Wildcat Squires’ performance in Alabama nets her second ASC Hitter Award

Desiree Squires
Desiree Squires(Credit: Alena Noakes / Wildcat Media)
By Richard Thiberville, Jr
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The following was released by Louisiana College Wildcats Athletics:

RICHARDSON, Texas – Louisiana College softball first baseman Desiree Squires continued her hot start at the plate to the season, and for it, she earned her second American Southwest Conference East Division Hitter of the Week award of the season, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Squires, a junior from Rosepine, La., went .467 on the weekend as the Lady ‘Cats played five games in Alabama over the weekend at the Birmingham-Southern College Spring Classic, including her first home run of the season during Sunday’s game against Mount St. Joseph. She hit safely for a base hit in four of the five games and had multiple hits in two of them. Squires also knocked in three runs and scored twice herself over the course of the five games.

Squires and the rest of the Lady Wildcats (3-6, 0-0 ASC) move on to begin ASC play this weekend as McMurry comes to town for a conference series. The first pitch of the Friday doubleheader against the War Hawks is set for 2 p.m. at Wildcat Park.

