Alexandria man arrested for hit and run, other charges

Anthony Layssard
Anthony Layssard(GPSO)
By GPSO
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - Grant Parish Sheriff’s Corporal Jimmi McCully initiated a traffic stop after a suspect was swerving all over the roadway.

Following the traffic stop, Anthony Layssard, 55, of Alexandria, was arrested for hit and run, reckless operation, possession of oxycodone, open container and second offense D.W.I.

