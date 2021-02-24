Alexandria man arrested for hit and run, other charges

GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - Grant Parish Sheriff’s Corporal Jimmi McCully initiated a traffic stop after a suspect was swerving all over the roadway.

Following the traffic stop, Anthony Layssard, 55, of Alexandria, was arrested for hit and run, reckless operation, possession of oxycodone, open container and second offense D.W.I.

