Bond set for Alexandria man in Culpepper Road shooting case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bond has been set Ke’Ron Nickelson, 19, of Alexandria, at $2 million for two counts of first degree murder.

Nickelson was arrested in Houston in connection with the shooting deaths of two women on February 7 on Culpepper Road.

One of those women was buried recently. (CLICK HERE) Loved ones gathered at Zion Hill Baptist Church for Destiny Compton’s funeral.

