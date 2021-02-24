Advertisement

Bond set for Alexandria man in Culpepper Road shooting case

Ke’Ron Nickelson
Ke’Ron Nickelson(RPSO)
By KALB staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bond has been set Ke’Ron Nickelson, 19, of Alexandria, at $2 million for two counts of first degree murder.

Nickelson was arrested in Houston in connection with the shooting deaths of two women on February 7 on Culpepper Road.

One of those women was buried recently. (CLICK HERE) Loved ones gathered at Zion Hill Baptist Church for Destiny Compton’s funeral.

