Bond set for Alexandria man in Detroit Street shooting case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bond was set Wednesday morning at $950,000 for MarcKeeyse Dorsey, 20, of Alexandria, who was wanted in connection with the January 6 fatal shooting of Shermar Nash on Detroit Street.

Dorsey fled to Houston and was sent back to Alexandria on Tuesday. He’s charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and armed robbery.

APD told News Channel 5 that Dorsey was also booked on a series of other charges he was wanted on in unrelated cases. His total bond is actually set at $1,143,000.

