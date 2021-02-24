Advertisement

Bond set for Alexandria man in Detroit Street shooting case

MarcKeeyse Dorsey
MarcKeeyse Dorsey(RPSO)
By KALB staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bond was set Wednesday morning at $950,000 for MarcKeeyse Dorsey, 20, of Alexandria, who was wanted in connection with the January 6 fatal shooting of Shermar Nash on Detroit Street.

Dorsey fled to Houston and was sent back to Alexandria on Tuesday. He’s charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and armed robbery.

APD told News Channel 5 that Dorsey was also booked on a series of other charges he was wanted on in unrelated cases. His total bond is actually set at $1,143,000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road...
REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured
I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident
MarcKeeyse Dorsey and Ke'Ron Nickelson
Alexandria shooting suspects returned from Houston
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

Ronald Griffith
Natchitoches man arrested following discovery of decomposing body at fire scene
Boil advisories for Cenla
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Road closure
Temporary road closure of Chinquapin Drive in Natchitoches
Ke’Ron Nickelson
Bond set for Alexandria man in Culpepper Road shooting case