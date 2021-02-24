Advertisement

City-wide boil advisory for Alexandria has been lifted

The boil advisory for Alexandria has been lifted.
The boil advisory for Alexandria has been lifted.(AP)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City-Wide boil advisory issued Wednesday, February 17, 2021, is now lifted.

Power has been restored to all COA wells and production facilities and system pressure has been restored to normal. The State of Louisiana has tested the water, and the results of the tests are clear, according to Utility Director Michael Marcotte.

The Alexandria Water Department has lifted the boil advisory for the properties located in the area described below:

All the properties served by the City of Alexandria Water System:

With the lifting of the boil advisory, the City of Alexandria now recommends that businesses and residences in the affected areas:

  • Run cold-water faucets for one minute;
  • Run drinking water fountains for one minute;
  • Flush automatic icemakers (make three batches of ice and discard);
  • Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle; and
  • Run water coolers with direct water connections for five minutes.

Alexandria City Council: Water issues, APD salary study, Harry Silver last meeting