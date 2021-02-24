Colfax man arrested for D.W.I., aggravated flight from on officer

GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Jordan was patrolling on Hwy. 8, near the McNeely community when he clocked a vehicle driving 83 m.p.h.

When he activated his emergency lights, the vehicle refused to stop. The driver eventually lost control of the lost control.

Demetris Baines, 24, of Colfax, was arrested for second offense D.W.I. and aggravated flight from an officer.

