Combined flu, COVID-19 vaccine possible in future, UK virologist says

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccination is a possibility in the future, according to a British virologist.

Wendy Barclay, the head of the infectious disease department at Imperial College London, told UK lawmakers Wednesday that a combination vaccine is the most likely scenario going forward.

The virologist said we’ll have to wait at least until next year to know more about the epidemiology of the new coronavirus variants before a combined vaccine can be developed.

