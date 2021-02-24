Advertisement

Despite GOP outcry, Cassidy ‘at peace’ with impeachment vote

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy described himself as “at peace” with his vote to convict Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and dismissed the scorching GOP backlash he’s received.

Louisiana’s senior Republican senator said Wednesday that he doesn’t believe the criticism represents the feelings of many of his party’s voters.

He said the censure he received from the leadership of the state Republican Party represented “a small group of people,” not the “broader Republican Party.”

Cassidy joined six other Senate Republicans in voting with Democrats on Feb. 13 to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in an impeachment trial that saw the former president acquitted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road...
REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured
I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident
MarcKeeyse Dorsey and Ke'Ron Nickelson
Alexandria shooting suspects returned from Houston
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

Alexandria City Council: Water issues, APD salary study, Harry Silver last meeting
Alexandria City Council: Water issues, APD salary study, Harry Silver last meeting
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely