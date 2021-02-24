Former Cenla educator accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A former Cenla educator has been accused of engaging in sexual behavior with a juvenile.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about the allegation on December 23, 2020.

Nicholas Alexander Gonzaque, 24, of Alexandria, was arrested after RPSO says they located electronic storage devices containing suspected child pornography in his possession.

On Feb. 4, RPSO took Gonzaque into custody without incident and he was booked in reference to active warrants for indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice. He was later released on an $11,000 bond. Gonzaque was also served with an Order of Protection as a condition of his bond, prohibiting him from having any contact with the victim.

RPSO says its investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.