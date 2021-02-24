G-Men’s Wade-McLeod & Fontenot land on Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has released its revised Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football team with Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass being named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The preseason team and preseason poll were updated to include only student-athletes and teams scheduled to participate during the spring season.

The preseason team and predicted order of finish was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. Student-athletes were selected to the team based upon total number of votes received.

Alabama A&M’s Glass (St. Louis, Mo.) was an All-SWAC second team choice a year ago, playing in all 12 games for the Bulldogs under center while anchoring the top passing attack in the SWAC. He threw for 3,600 yards to lead the league and his 32 touchdowns was second for the conference lead in that category. Glass also now enters the season as an All-SWAC Preseason first team honoree at quarterback.

A total of nine student-athletes were elevated on the team including Alabama State’s Ezra Gray who moved up to the Preseason All-SWAC first team at running back. Southern’s Ladarius Skelton (QB/2nd team), Texas Southern’s Dominic Franklin (RB/2nd team), Alabama A&M’s Gary Quarles (RB/2nd team), Grambling State’s Kyree Wade-McLeod (OL/2nd team), and Alabama A&M’s Jonathan Williams (OL/2nd team) were all tabbed Preseason All-SWAC second team selections.

Defensively, Alabama State’s Andrew Ogletree (DL/2nd team) and Grambling State’s Kenan Fontenot (DB/2nd team) were elevated to the Preseason All-SWAC second-team defense.

Each active team in the league was represented on the preseason team with Alabama A&M tallying the most preseason selections with 11 total picks. Prairie View A&M amassed the second-most selections (8), followed by Alabama State (7), Southern (7), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6), Jackson State (4), Texas Southern (3), Grambling State (2), and Mississippi Valley State (1).

In the revised predicted order of finish, Alabama A&M was picked to finish first in the East division followed by Jackson State, Alabama State, and Mississippi Valley State. AAMU claimed 13 first-place votes while also tallying a league-leading 83 total points.

In the SWAC West division Southern was picked to finish first as they will seek their third consecutive divisional title. Grambling State was tabbed to finish second followed by Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Texas Southern. Southern garnered eight first-place votes while amassing 77 total points.

Spring football conference games are scheduled to start on Friday, Feb. 26 as Southern travels to face Alabama State in a game that will be carried live on ESPN3. The season will culminate with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game. The title game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 1 live on ESPNU.

Predicted Order of Finish

SWAC East

Alabama A&M 83 (13)

Jackson State 63 (3)

Alabama State 61 (2)

Mississippi Valley State 40

SWAC West

Southern 77 (8)

Grambling State 70 (4)

Prairie View A&M 65 (4)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34 (1)

Texas Southern 28 (1)

*First place votes listed in (parentheses) Alcorn State has elected to opt-out of competing during the spring season

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year- Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year- Keonte Hampton, LB, Jackson State

Click here to view the Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Football List

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 SWAC. All rights reserved.