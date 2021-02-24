Advertisement

Generals hope doubles click after losing doubles points in opening matches

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA women’s tennis team has been put to the test early, starting off the season with two ranked opponents. Both teams handed the Generals losses, but they’re hoping the team starts clicking in doubles to set a better tone for their matches.

“I always schedule tough D1 programs to see where we are mentally and physically,” head coach Melinda Descant said. “I’m proud of the way they played, I just wish they had more time to work on doubles.”

For college tennis, the doubles point is crucial. The Fall season is normally the time where partners have the opportunity to learn from each other. However, with COVID and considering eight of the nine LSUA players are from another country, the team didn’t have that luxury.

“It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get them in the fall,” Descant said. “My team has a lot of talent, and I know we will be just fine, but getting them three weeks ago and playing these matches just tells us we just need more time.”

