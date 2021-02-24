Advertisement

Girls' basketball bi-district round scores

Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on...
Here is a list of scores from girls' high school basketball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, February 23.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, February 23.

CLASS 4A

  • Huntington 100, Bolton 31

CLASS 3A

  • Brusly 64, Caldwell Parish 47

CLASS 2A

  • Avoyelles Charter 68, Port Allen 36
  • Rosepine 57, Many 53
  • Doyle 76, Avoyelles 33 (Monday)

CLASS 1A

  • Northwood-Lena 76, Haynesville 40

CLASS B

  • Anacoco 63, Choudrant 38
  • Florien 82, Oak Hill 40
  • Glenmora 57, Laccasine 56
  • Fairview 84, Pitkin 34

CLASS C

  • Plainview 85, Pleasant Hill 64
  • Hornbeck 69, Atlanta 56 (Monday)
  • Gibsland-Coleman 58, Simpson 35
  • Evans 79, Georgetown 46
  • Reeves 64, Calvin 39 (Monday)
  • Hicks 90, Central-Jonesville 19

DIVISION V

  • St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville 47, Family Christian 45

