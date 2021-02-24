Girls’ basketball bi-district round scores
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, February 23.
CLASS 4A
- Huntington 100, Bolton 31
CLASS 3A
- Brusly 64, Caldwell Parish 47
CLASS 2A
- Avoyelles Charter 68, Port Allen 36
- Rosepine 57, Many 53
- Doyle 76, Avoyelles 33 (Monday)
CLASS 1A
- Northwood-Lena 76, Haynesville 40
CLASS B
- Anacoco 63, Choudrant 38
- Florien 82, Oak Hill 40
- Glenmora 57, Laccasine 56
- Fairview 84, Pitkin 34
CLASS C
- Plainview 85, Pleasant Hill 64
- Hornbeck 69, Atlanta 56 (Monday)
- Gibsland-Coleman 58, Simpson 35
- Evans 79, Georgetown 46
- Reeves 64, Calvin 39 (Monday)
- Hicks 90, Central-Jonesville 19
DIVISION V
- St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville 47, Family Christian 45
