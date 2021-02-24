Girls’ basketball bi-district round scores

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from girls’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, February 23.

CLASS 4A

Huntington 100, Bolton 31

CLASS 3A

Brusly 64, Caldwell Parish 47

CLASS 2A

Avoyelles Charter 68, Port Allen 36

Rosepine 57, Many 53

Doyle 76, Avoyelles 33 (Monday)

CLASS 1A

Northwood-Lena 76, Haynesville 40

CLASS B

Anacoco 63, Choudrant 38

Florien 82, Oak Hill 40

Glenmora 57, Laccasine 56

Fairview 84, Pitkin 34

CLASS C

Plainview 85, Pleasant Hill 64

Hornbeck 69, Atlanta 56 (Monday)

Gibsland-Coleman 58, Simpson 35

Evans 79, Georgetown 46

Reeves 64, Calvin 39 (Monday)

Hicks 90, Central-Jonesville 19

DIVISION V

St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville 47, Family Christian 45

