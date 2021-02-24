Glenmora upsets Lacassine to advance to quarterfinals for 1st time in 15 years

GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - This No. 11 Glenmora Lady Wildcats girls’ basketball team upset the No. 6 Lacassine Lady Cardinals 57-56 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 15 years.

According to head coach Kristi Sweat, the Lady Wildcats trailed 56-55 with 10 seconds left when Jada Boults scored a basket after rebounding a missed free-throw. The basket would give Glenmora the lead.

Boxscore:

Alexsia Branch - 21 points

Landon Wells -16 points

Jada Boults - 9 points (game-winning bucket)

Natalie Yancey - 6 points

Aubree Martin - 5 points

