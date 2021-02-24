Gov. Edwards to hold news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Louisiana’s continued response to the coronavirus and recovery from last week’s devastating winter weather at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

The governor will likely discuss the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Gov. Edwards and officials with the Louisiana Department of Health expanded vaccine eligibility so teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women, and adults 55 and older with severe health conditions became eligible to receive the vaccine on Monday.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to announce whether the state will remain in a modified version of Phase 2 of reopening the economy or move into a different phase. His current executive order keeping Louisiana in Phase 2 expires next week on Wednesday, March 3.

Gov. Edwards’ address will be streaming live on this website and carried on WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, and KSLA-TV in Shreveport.

