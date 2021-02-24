I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department says that I-49 southbound is closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to a multi-vehicle accident.

APD says an 18-wheel truck lost its load, which triggered other accidents. All traffic is being diverted to La. Highway 1.

I-49 southbound is expected to be closed for several hours.

