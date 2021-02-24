Advertisement

I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident

(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department says that I-49 southbound is closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to a multi-vehicle accident.

APD says an 18-wheel truck lost its load, which triggered other accidents. All traffic is being diverted to La. Highway 1.

I-49 southbound is expected to be closed for several hours.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
What remains of Revelation Ministry in Pineville after a fire on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Faith through fire: Pineville church burns down Sunday
Boil advisories for Cenla
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured
Winter storm damage at Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill.
Louisiana’s largest nursery region suffers after winter storms

Latest News

Funeral service held for Destiny Compton
MarcKeeyse Dorsey and Ke'Ron Nickelson
Alexandria shooting suspects returned from Houston
Funeral held for Destiny Compton
Updates from the City of Natchitoches