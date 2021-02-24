LDWF agents investigating fatal boating incident in Washington Parish

(LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Washington Parish on Feb. 23.

The body of Virgil Page Jr., 60, of Angie, was recovered from the Pearl River. LDWF agents were alerted about a boating incident around noon about a man that went overboard.

Agents responded the scene and learned from a witness that a 14-foot boat was unmanned and circling a man face down in the water.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the leading investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused the man to be ejected from the boat. Page Jr.’s body was turned over to the Washington Parish Cororner’s Office to determine an official cause of death. Page Jr. was recovered wearing a non-approved personal flotation device.

