Advertisement

LDWF agents investigating fatal boating incident in Washington Parish

Boating accident
Boating accident(Source: Associated Press)
By LDWF
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in Washington Parish on Feb. 23.

The body of Virgil Page Jr., 60, of Angie, was recovered from the Pearl River.  LDWF agents were alerted about a boating incident around noon about a man that went overboard.

Agents responded the scene and learned from a witness that a 14-foot boat was unmanned and circling a man face down in the water.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the leading investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.  It is unknown at this time what caused the man to be ejected from the boat.  Page Jr.’s body was turned over to the Washington Parish Cororner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.  Page Jr. was recovered wearing a non-approved personal flotation device.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road...
REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured
I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident
MarcKeeyse Dorsey and Ke'Ron Nickelson
Alexandria shooting suspects returned from Houston
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

Adam Jonson
Adam Jonson
Kellie Veillon
Kellie Veillon
Chris Bearb
Chris Bearb
Boil advisories for Cenla
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
Despite GOP outcry, Cassidy ‘at peace’ with impeachment vote