Louisiana College hosts Gospel concert celebrating diversity

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana College held their second Black History Month event on Tuesday, February 23.

The school’s Gospel Choir held a concert to celebrate diversity.

It featured a few local community musicians like Reverend Bobby Rhodes, Reverend Henry Williams, and his son 9th Judicial District Judge David Michael Williams.

