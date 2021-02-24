Advertisement

Louisiana College hosts Gospel concert celebrating diversity

By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana College held their second Black History Month event on Tuesday, February 23.

The school’s Gospel Choir held a concert to celebrate diversity.

It featured a few local community musicians like Reverend Bobby Rhodes, Reverend Henry Williams, and his son 9th Judicial District Judge David Michael Williams.

Funeral service held for Destiny Compton