LSU announces dates for spring football, including pro day and spring game

The LSU logo as seen on a helmet.
The LSU logo as seen on a helmet.(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will hold its first practice of spring football on Tuesday, March 16, its pro day on March 31, and the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 17.

The Tigers will have 15 practices over a five-week period.

2021 LSU Spring Practice Dates:

  • Week 1: March 16, 18, 20
  • Week 2: March 23, 25, 27
  • Week 3: March 30, April 1
  • Week 4: April 6, 8, 10
  • Week 5: April 13, 15, 16, 17
  • Pro Day: March 31
  • Spring Game: April 17

