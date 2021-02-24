LSU announces dates for spring football, including pro day and spring game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will hold its first practice of spring football on Tuesday, March 16, its pro day on March 31, and the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 17.

The Tigers will have 15 practices over a five-week period.

2021 LSU Spring Practice Dates:

Week 1: March 16, 18, 20

Week 2: March 23, 25, 27

Week 3: March 30, April 1

Week 4: April 6, 8, 10

Week 5: April 13, 15, 16, 17

Pro Day: March 31

Spring Game: April 17

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.