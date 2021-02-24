LSU expects ‘vast majority’ of classes to be face-to-face in Fall 2021, assuming coronavirus vaccinations proceed as expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU expects the majority of classes to be administered face-to-face and campus operations to go back to normal in Fall 2021, university Interim President Tom Galligan said in a letter to students and faculty on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Galligan explains the return to normalcy is based on the assumption that COVID-19 vaccinations in the state and the country “proceed as expected.”

“We anticipate that by fall, we will be able to operate the way we did before the onset of the pandemic,” Galligan said in the letter.

LSU’s interim president expects the university will operate almost as it did in Fall 2019 in Fall 2021.

“We will closely monitor the distribution of the vaccine and will make any adjustments to our plans that are necessary. Of course, we will follow all state and CDC guidelines, with the safety of our campus community as our guidepost. We intend to do all we can to return our campus safely to pre-COVID-19 operations,” Galligan said.

The university does not yet have an update on how it will operate for the 2021 summer session and intercession. However, university officials say they are closely monitoring the state’s COVID-19 progress and hope to have an update on summer classes soon.

“We are also currently working on plans for spring 2021 commencement and will send out a separate communication with those details as soon as they are confirmed,” Galligan said.

