LSU struggles defensively in 91-78 loss at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team was looking to extend its win streak to four games but the Tigers had no answer against Georgia’s offense at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

The Tigers (14-7, 9-5 SEC) struggled in several areas in the loss 91-78 to the Bulldogs (14-9, 7-9 SEC). LSU trailed 45-29 at halftime and Georgia led by as many as 22 in the second half. LSU head coach Will Wade called his team’s performance embarrassing. The Bulldogs were able to get to the rim with little resistance and got almost any shot they wanted.

Freshman Cam Thomas once again led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points on 7-of-19 (37%) and just 2-of-7 (28.5%) on 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds and a steal. Javonte Smart added 19 points, three assists, and a steal. Trendon Watford finished with a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also had three assists but four turnovers. Jalen Cook provided a spark off the bench late in the game. He scored 11 points, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in just nine minutes.

GAME STATS

Toumani Camara led the Bulldogs in scoring with a double-double on 22 points and 10 rebounds but the star on the court was point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who finished with a triple-double on 14 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds. It was the first triple-double in Georgia basketball history and the first in the SEC this season.

LSU shot 40% from the field to Georgia’s 46%. On 3-pointers, the Tigers made 27% and the Dawgs were good on 29%. Georgia outrebounded LSU, 47-40, and had more assists, 19-11.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.