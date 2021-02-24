Advertisement

Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say

By KNXV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (KNXV) - An Arizona man was arrested for reporting false information after police say he faked his own kidnapping earlier this month.

The elaborate scheme included a dramatic back-story about loads of cash hidden in the desert, but the most surprising part of the story may be the man’s reason for faking the kidnapping in the first place.

Brandon Soules, 19, was found earlier this month roughed up and helpless, telling police that he was kidnapped.

Soules explained that he was kidnapped over a large amount of money that his father hid somewhere around town.

“He informed us that he was hit in the head and stuffed in a car in front of his home ... but when we located video surveillance in front of his home, we were able to see no such thing,” said Cmdr. Mark Tercero with Coolidge Police Department.

When he was later brought in for questioning, police said he admitted that he fabricated the story because he did not want to go to work.

“Our community is still safe and there are not two masked men running about kidnapping people,” Tercero said.

On top of the fear, it was also a waste of resources.

According to the New York Times, Soules did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road...
REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured
I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident
MarcKeeyse Dorsey and Ke'Ron Nickelson
Alexandria shooting suspects returned from Houston
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

A German customs office described the find in the Hamburg port as the biggest quantity of...
Germany finds huge cocaine shipment; 2nd seized in Belgium
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Lucky to be alive, Woods faces difficult recovery
Tiger Woods recovering after surgery
Tiger Woods recovering after surgery
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Chief: Capitol police were unsure about using force Jan. 6
Adam Jonson
Adam Jonson