Microsoft text prediction coming soon

The logo of Microsoft is displayed outside the headquarters in Paris, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
By CNN
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Microsoft’s latest feature aims to tidy up your typing.

The software giant says its text predictions will help users write in a more efficient fashion by predicting the following words in a sentence.

Officials say this will reduce typos and grammatical errors in Word and Outlook. The feature can also offer recommendations based on a person’s writing style.

The way it works is you start typing and appropriate words start to appear. If different words are wanted, the prediction can be rejected by hitting the escape key.

Microsoft users are welcome to offer feedback on this feature.

