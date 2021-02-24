Advertisement

Natchitoches man arrested following discovery of decomposing body at fire scene

Ronald Griffith
Ronald Griffith(SFM)
By SFM
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (SFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Natchitoches man for living with the deceased body of a roommate for several months.

Ronald Griffith, 58, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Jail on February 21 on one count of unlawful disposal of remains. Additional charges are possible.

Around 10:45 a.m., Natchitoches Fire District #6 responded to a report of a trailer fire located in the 1900 block of Highway 6. Firefighters requested the SFM’s assistance with the investigation following the discovery of a body that appeared to have been dead prior to the fire. The body of a pet dog was also located inside of the residence.

While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy, the victim is believed to be a 49-year-old transient woman from Mississippi who had been intermittently staying at the trailer with Griffith, the homeowner, for the past two years.

After an assessment of the fire scene, deputies determined the fire originated in the trailer’s kitchen area. While the official cause is still undetermined, deputies have not ruled out the possibility of an electrical malfunction due to unattended space heaters being a contributing factor.

In an interview with deputies, Griffith claimed to have allowed the woman to stay at his trailer after finding her sleeping in the cemetery where he worked. Griffith reported to deputies that he discovered her dead one day, and instead of notifying authorities, he left the body where he found it in the bedroom.

This investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 SFM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road...
REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured
I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident
MarcKeeyse Dorsey and Ke'Ron Nickelson
Alexandria shooting suspects returned from Houston
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

Latest News

Boil advisories for Cenla
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Road closure
Temporary road closure of Chinquapin Drive in Natchitoches
Ke’Ron Nickelson
Bond set for Alexandria man in Culpepper Road shooting case