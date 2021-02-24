Advertisement

No. 11 LSU shuts out Central Arkansas in both games of doubleheader

LSU pitcher Shelby Wickersham (11)
LSU pitcher Shelby Wickersham (11)(Source: Beau Brune/LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU not only swept Central Arkansas in a doubleheader at Tiger Park on Tuesday, Feb. 23, but the Tigers did not surrender a single run to the Bears.

LSU (7-3) beat the Bears (3-7), 3-0 in the first game and 2-0 in the second.

Shelby Wickersham (2-1) pitched all seven innings of game one, allowing just four hits while striking out six. She also walked four batters.

Ali Kilponen (1-1) stayed in the circle for all of game two, giving up just three hits while striking out 14 batters.

