No. 11 LSU shuts out Central Arkansas in both games of doubleheader

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU not only swept Central Arkansas in a doubleheader at Tiger Park on Tuesday, Feb. 23, but the Tigers did not surrender a single run to the Bears.

LSU (7-3) beat the Bears (3-7), 3-0 in the first game and 2-0 in the second.

Shelby Wickersham (2-1) pitched all seven innings of game one, allowing just four hits while striking out six. She also walked four batters.

Ali Kilponen (1-1) stayed in the circle for all of game two, giving up just three hits while striking out 14 batters.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.