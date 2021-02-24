NSU Shreveport campus will resume regularly scheduled classes Thursday

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University’s Shreveport campus will resume classes on all platforms (face-to-face, online and Hyflex) Thursday, Feb. 25 as water has been restored.

The Shreveport Café DeMon will open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday but due to the continued boil advisory will offer modified products such as grab-and-go food items, bottled beverages and coffee brewed with purified water.

“We appreciate the patience of our Shreveport students, faculty and staff as this issue was resolved,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio. “We look forward to resuming our normally scheduled classes on all campuses.”

Updates and information will be posted at www.nsula.edu and on the university’s social media platforms.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NSU. All rights reserved.