Southern’s new offense looks to explode against Alabama State

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - It’s been 444 days since the Southern Jaguars have hit the field to face another opponent, and a lot changed since then.

On the offensive side of the ball, a new system is in place under offensive coordinator Zach Grossi, who’s entering his first season at the position.

“I think our guys have adapted very well,” head coach Dawson Odums said. “They see what we’re doing and understand why we’re doing it. It’s not a complicated system at all.”

The two things we’ve heard throughout the camp are that offensive plays have been explosive and Grossi’s offense has been simple to understand.

“It’s a player-friendly scheme,” Odums said. “I think they understand that. They execute very well, and I think it fits what our offensive line does very well, allows our running backs and receivers to make plays. I think that’s what you want.”

Scoring points is just what Southern does as they scored 427 points in 2019 while running the football at a high level.

The Jags boasted the best rushing attack in the SWAC last season, rushing for 228 yards a game.

“We feel as though if we don’t get the ball ran, that’s on our back,” senior offensive lineman Jonathan Bishop said. “We have to take charge. As the offensive line, we lead the way for the running lanes. You have to make lanes and create them so the running backs can read you. Each day we’re trying to get better by making sure our technique is right and everything is executed at a high level.”

Of course, we look at the skilled players to make the plays, but it will be the offensive line that sets the tone.

“We’ve always had great offensive line play and if that continues under Coach Lepak, I think it makes coach Grossi’s a lot easier as a play-caller,” Odums said.

