Advertisement

Southern’s new offense looks to explode against Alabama State

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - It’s been 444 days since the Southern Jaguars have hit the field to face another opponent, and a lot changed since then.

On the offensive side of the ball, a new system is in place under offensive coordinator Zach Grossi, who’s entering his first season at the position.

“I think our guys have adapted very well,” head coach Dawson Odums said. “They see what we’re doing and understand why we’re doing it. It’s not a complicated system at all.”

The two things we’ve heard throughout the camp are that offensive plays have been explosive and Grossi’s offense has been simple to understand.

“It’s a player-friendly scheme,” Odums said. “I think they understand that. They execute very well, and I think it fits what our offensive line does very well, allows our running backs and receivers to make plays. I think that’s what you want.”

Scoring points is just what Southern does as they scored 427 points in 2019 while running the football at a high level.

The Jags boasted the best rushing attack in the SWAC last season, rushing for 228 yards a game.

“We feel as though if we don’t get the ball ran, that’s on our back,” senior offensive lineman Jonathan Bishop said. “We have to take charge. As the offensive line, we lead the way for the running lanes. You have to make lanes and create them so the running backs can read you. Each day we’re trying to get better by making sure our technique is right and everything is executed at a high level.”

Of course, we look at the skilled players to make the plays, but it will be the offensive line that sets the tone.

“We’ve always had great offensive line play and if that continues under Coach Lepak, I think it makes coach Grossi’s a lot easier as a play-caller,” Odums said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
What remains of Revelation Ministry in Pineville after a fire on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Faith through fire: Pineville church burns down Sunday
Boil advisories for Cenla
Winter storm damage at Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill.
Louisiana’s largest nursery region suffers after winter storms
Image of snow
Winter Weather Closures and Information

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goest the basket past Miami Heat guard Tyler...
Zion selected as All-Star reserve
Southern’s new offense looks to explode against Alabama State
Desiree Squires
Wildcat Squires’ performance in Alabama nets her second ASC Hitter Award
A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road...
REPORTS: Tiger Woods was headed to meet Drew Brees before rollover crash