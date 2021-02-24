Stranger makes a slam dunk of kindness, after watching a child play with a trash can

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A local grandmother is in the spotlight after her social media post went viral earlier this month.

Patricia Williams’ grandson, Jeremiah Williams, practices basketball nonstop, and his dedication transformed the eight-year-old into a superstar.

“My grandson loves basketball,” Patricia said. “He has been playing basketball since he was four-years-old and he takes the ball everywhere with him.”

However, his way of practicing could be considered unconventional. For a long time, Jeremiah didn’t have a basketball goal. So, he would shoot the ball into a trash can.

Nonetheless, Jeremiah’s luck would change for the better, right before Valentine’s Day.

“I was just riding on day, and I was at the stop sign,” Devin Hinkston said. “I happen to look over here and see him shooting into a trash can. He was practicing in his uniform, and it just made me want to go get him a goal.”

Hinkston delivered the basketball goal to Patricia’s home. Thankful for the “blessing,” Patricia expressed her gratitude on Facebook but did not know her post would go viral.

“I just thank God for him [Hinkston] coming into his [Jeremiah] life right now,” Patricia said. “Because he [Jeremiah] is at the age to where he just wants to look up to somebody, and I just thank God that he brought him [Hinkston] into his [Jeremiah] life at this time.”

Hinkston hopes one day to open a non-profit for the youth.

“Remember that the kids are the future,” Hinkston said. “That’s all.”

