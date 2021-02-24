Temporary road closure of Chinquapin Drive in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - Chinquapin Drive in Natchitoches is closed effective immediately between addresses 196 and 211.

Due to unstable subgrade soils that have been encountered while working on this street rehabilitation project, this section of 125 feet has been closed.

This closure will not affect access to any residence. Residents who live between LA-Hwy 3191 and address 211 should access their residence from LA-Hwy 3191 and those living between LA-Hwy 1 and address 196 can access their residence from LA-Hwy 1.

The road closure is effective immediately and is estimated to reopen on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.