YouTube to launch supervised accounts for kids

YouTube to launch new features giving parents more control to limit children's access to videos.(Source: YouTube via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - YouTube is giving parents more supervision over what their children watch on its site.

The streaming video site will launch three new settings that are a part of what it calls “supervised experiences.” It says the new filters allow parents to restrict what videos their children can access on the platform.

To access the settings, parents must set up supervised accounts for their children.

The new features specifically target parents of tweens and teens and focus on content outside of the YouTube Kids app.

YouTube says a beta version of the new options will launch in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

